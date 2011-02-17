French restoration service adds Snell Archangel Ph.D-HD

VectraCom, a provider of restoration services for AV archives in France, has added Snell's Archangel Ph.C-HD real-time video restoration system to its lineup of post-production tools.

Powered by Snell's Ph.C motion-compensation technology, Archangel Ph.C-HD enables VectraCom to meet the quality demands of customers who require the remastering and delivery of historic film footage in HD formats.

A long-time user of the Archangel system for SD restoration, VectraCom served as the second beta test site for the Archangel Ph.C-HD and provided significant input into the development of the new system. Prior to adopting Archangel Ph.C-HD, VectraCom relied solely on a software-based restoration system for HD projects, which often required up to three weeks to complete restoration for a typical feature-length film.

In addition to the time savings, Archangel Ph.C-HD offers VectraCom a real-time window into the restoration process by enabling technicians to monitor the output continuously to ensure optimal restoration and to guard against the introduction of artifacts.

