Fox Television Stations Digital Properties Attract 42M Unique Viewers In April

NEW YORK—Fox Television Stations have reported strong growth in its digital properties during the month of April, with 42 million unique viewers, up 6.7% from a year earlier, 685 million total minutes (up 43%) and 251 million total views (up 23%), citing data from Comscore Media-Metrix.

The Comscore Media-Metrix numbers ranked the Fox Television Stations as the top-performing O&O station group in total minutes, Fox said.

Fox said this marked their 18th consecutive month ranking as number one in the category.

The group also finished as the top O&O group for Unique Visitors and Total Views, Fox reported.

Fox Television Stations was also the most engaged brand on social media against the other O&O groups in April, with 14.6 million total social actions according to Shareablee, Fox said.

On YouTube, Fox Television Stations secured the overall #1 spot among all local station groups, with more than 185 million video views, Fox reported.

Fox Television Stations provided this data on their audiences versus the other O&Os:

Multi-Platform Total Minutes: Fox Television Stations – 685 million; ABC Local – 262 million; NBC Television Stations Group – 214 million; CBS Local – 26 million

Multi-Platform Total Views: Fox Television Stations – 251 million; ABC Local – 142 million; NBC Television Stations Group – 129 million; CBS Local – 28 million

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors: Fox Television Stations – 42 million; ABC Local – 30 million; NBC Television Stations Group – 34 million; CBS Local – 8 million

Source: Fox Television Stations citing Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including [M] Fox Television Stations, [C] NBC Owned Television Stations, [S] ABC Local, and [C] CBS Local, April 2022, U.S.; April 2022 Shareablee, PowerRankings: Local Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube).