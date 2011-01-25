Fox Taps Digital Nirvana for Compliance Monitoring

Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System

Fox TV stations are installing Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring Systems to record and log their ATSC and QAM transmissions for compliance monitoring. The systems have been delivered to 26 Fox owned-and-operated television stations in 16 markets.



A MonitorIQ Central Management Interface at the Fox Central Master Control Hub in Las Vegas provides for aggregating all of the recordings and logging at the hub.



The Digital Nirvana MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System—a scaled network appliance — is used for multiple channel signal monitoring, aircheck logging, archiving, content repurposing, competitive analysis, and QC. It records ATSC, NTSC, PAL, QAM, HD/SD-SDI, DVB and ASI feeds—video, audio, metadata, and captioning—in both full resolution hi-def and low-res. Control is via web interface, with extensive search functionality, cut/clip, and export to a wide range of file formats. National TeleConsultants, Glendale Calif. was the systems designer and integrator for the Fox project.



