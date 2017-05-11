Fox Sports South Installs Panasonic Cameras at SunTrust Park

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has taken the field at SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves, as Fox Sports South recently installed Panasonic 4K and HD cameras throughout the stadium. Among the Panasonic gear deployed are the AK-UB300 4K Box camera, the AW-HR140 outdoor PTZ and AW-HE130 integrated PTZ.

These cameras have been added to The Battery Atlanta, a new mixed-use development adjacent to SunTrust Park and owned by the Braves. The cameras are meant to capture “beauty shots” of the new ballpark and surrounding entertainment and retail district.

Fox Sports placed the cameras on the roof of One Ballpark Center, an office building just outside of right field; on a rooftop with a view of Battery Plaza; and positioned to serve as the in-game booth camera.

“Fox Sports South will use this robotic camera system during our pre/post-game shows, as well as during the games,” said Christopher Benton, Fox Sports South chief engineer. “In addition to Braves’ telecasts, we plan to use these cameras from our studio for other productions. Our engineering team has designed the system to be controlled from the studio and we will be able to utilize live images from these cameras when necessary.”