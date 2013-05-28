Fox Selects Level 3 to Broadcast the UEFA Soccer Final

BROOMFIELD, COLO.— Level 3 Communications, Inc. provided video broadcast services to enable Fox Network to deliver the live feed of the Union of European Football Associations’ annual championship soccer final to viewers in the United States.



The UEFA Champions League final is the premier soccer championship match in Europe, and one of the most-watched soccer events in the world. This year, the final match featured German teams FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund.



Level 3’s global fiber network is directly connected to Wembley Stadium, where the match was played May 25, which enabled the company to deploy its Vyvx Solutions to provide an end-to-end video broadcast solution to Fox. Level 3 took the feed from the game in London and delivered it to Fox Network, Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Deportes in Los Angeles for distribution to U.S. viewers.



“Level 3's broadcast capabilities paired with its expansive global network enable us to securely and seamlessly deliver one of the most highly anticipated soccer events to millions of fans,” said Keith Goldberg, vice president of transmission operations at Fox.



“The quality of a broadcast can help make or break a viewing experience for sports fans, so it’s critical that Fox ensures its ability to deliver its content in a seamless, efficient and secure manner,” said Mark Taylor, vice president of media and IP Services at Level 3.



