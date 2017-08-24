Fox NY Stations Will Broadcast from Top of Trade Center

NEW YORK—Fox will be broadcasting its New York-based TV stations from the top of One World Trade Center starting early 2018, the station group announced.

The station group will be moving the transmission gear that puts WWNY and WWOR on the air from the Empire State Building, Fox said. Once they make the move, seven New York stations will broadcast from the Trade Center, Fox said.

Telemundo-owned WNJU, the first to move its transmission gear, has been broadcasting from the site since June.

