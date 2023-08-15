Fox Deploys Zixi Technology For Affiliate Channel Distribution To MVPDs

WALTHAM, Mass.—Fox Corp. has deployed Zixi for delivery of channels from 190 affiliates to their MVPD partners, using Zixi Broadcaster for broadcast quality live video delivery and ZEN Master and Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) for system management, orchestration and monitoring.

Fox affiliates are using Zixi, which will exhibit during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam, to transmit streams to Zixi Broadcasters, which is hosted by AWS and provides the ability to transcode each stream into the appropriate format before egress to the MVPDs. Taking advantage of the Zixi ZEN Master integration of the TAG Multiviewer, the affiliates feed sources into TAG layouts and send those mosaics to desired targets, enabling unified control and simplifying operations, the company said.

Fox uses a single control plane in Zixi ZEN Master with Zixi IDP powered by advanced AI and ML analytics, which support Auto Incidents using Multi-Object-Correlation-Analysis (MOCA) to cut through the noise and quickly perform Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for the resolution of problems in minutes rather than days or weeks, it said.

“Zixi has been a very collaborative partner in helping us design and implement our broadcast affiliate contribution workflow, and their ZEN Master product gives us excellent visibility into the health of the system. Choosing Zixi has undoubtedly contributed enormously to us meeting our rollout timeline,” said Alastair Hamilton, senior vice president of distribution engineering at Fox.

The recent release of version 17 of the Zixi core software improves processing capacity, requiring 80% less compute. It also helps reduce transport stream egress cost by up to 50%, allowing organizations to maximize their resources, minimize expenses and deliver broadcast-quality video content reliably—with the effect of reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of live video streaming implementations, Zixi said.

The efficiency eliminates the need for excessive virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings. By cutting the transport stream egress cost in half, media organizations can allocate their resources more efficiently, redirecting budgetary allocations to other critical areas, it said.

