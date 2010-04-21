Fox 2010 NFL Schedule Announced

LOS ANGELES: Fox has announced its 2010 National Football League coverage schedule. Fox said it will broadcast 106 regular season games, including nine double-header Sundays. Coverage will start each week with Fox’s “NFL Sunday,” from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern.





The 2010 NFL season-- Fox’s 17th-- premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 with the regular season debut of the New York Giants christening their new facility against John Fox’s Carolina Panthers. They’ll be followed later in the afternoon by the Green Bay Packers going up against the Philadelphia Eagles.



The 2009 NFL season set records for Fox Sports, the franchise said:

“The regular season averaged 19.1 million viewers, surpassing the previous NFL on Fox record of 18.2 million set in 1995 by almost 1 million viewers.” National games were said to average a 15.5 rating and 28 share with more than 26.2 million viewers--records for the NFL as well as Fox.



Below is the complete 2010 NFL on Fox regular and postseason broadcast schedules.



2010 NFL ON FOX BROADCAST SCHEDULE

all times are Eastern



September 12

1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants

Detroit at Chicago

Atlanta at Pittsburgh

4:15 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia

San Francisco at Seattle

Arizona at St. Louis



September 19

1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas

Philadelphia at Detroit

Arizona at Atlanta

Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Denver

St. Louis at Oakland



September 26

1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota

Atlanta at New Orleans

Dallas at Houston

San Francisco at Kansas City

4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Jacksonville

Washington at St. Louis



October 4

1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay

San Francisco at Atlanta

Carolina at New Orleans

Seattle at St. Louis

4:15 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia

Arizona at San Diego



October 10

1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington

St. Louis at Detroit

Chicago at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

Atlanta at Cleveland

NY Giants at Houston

4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Arizona



October 17

1 p.m.

Detroit at NY Giants

Atlanta at Philadelphia

Seattle at Chicago

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

4:15 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota



October 24

1 p.m.

Washington at Chicago

San Francisco at Carolina

St. Louis at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Tennessee

4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle



October 31

1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit

Carolina at St. Louis

Green Bay at NY Jets

4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at New England

Tampa Bay at Arizona

Seattle at Oaklans



November 7

1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo (Toronto)

Arizona at Minnesota

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

NY Giants at Seattle



November 14

1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Detroit at Buffalo

4:15 p.m.

Dallas at NY Giants

Seattle at Arizona

St. Louis at San Francisco



November 21

1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas

Green Bay at Minnesota

Washington at Tennessee

Arizona at Kansas City

4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis

Tampa Bay at San Francisco

Seattle at New Orleans



November 25

Thanksgiving

4:15 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas

November 28

Sunday

1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington

Philadelphia at Chicago

Green Bay at Atlanta

Tampa Bay at Baltimore

Carolina at Cleveland

4:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Denver



December 5

1 p.m.

Washington at NY Giants

Chicago at Detroit

San Francisco at Green Bay

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Cincinnati

4:15 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis

St. Louis at Arizona

Carolina at Seattle



December 12

1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington

Green Bay at Detroit

NY Giants at Minnesota

Atlanta at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at New Orleans

Seattle at San Francisco



December 19

1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas

Philadelphia at NY Giants

Arizona at Carolina

Detroit at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle



December 26

1 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia

Seattle at Tampa Bay

San Francisco at St. Louis

Detroit at Miami

Washington at Jacksonville

4:15 p.m.

NY Giants at Green Bay



January 2, 2011

1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia

NY Giants at Washington

Minnesota at Detroit

Chicago at Green Bay

Carolina at Atlanta

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco

St. Louis at Seattle