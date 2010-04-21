Fox 2010 NFL Schedule Announced
LOS ANGELES: Fox has announced its 2010 National Football League coverage schedule. Fox said it will broadcast 106 regular season games, including nine double-header Sundays. Coverage will start each week with Fox’s “NFL Sunday,” from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern.
The 2010 NFL season-- Fox’s 17th-- premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 with the regular season debut of the New York Giants christening their new facility against John Fox’s Carolina Panthers. They’ll be followed later in the afternoon by the Green Bay Packers going up against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2009 NFL season set records for Fox Sports, the franchise said:
“The regular season averaged 19.1 million viewers, surpassing the previous NFL on Fox record of 18.2 million set in 1995 by almost 1 million viewers.” National games were said to average a 15.5 rating and 28 share with more than 26.2 million viewers--records for the NFL as well as Fox.
Below is the complete 2010 NFL on Fox regular and postseason broadcast schedules.
2010 NFL ON FOX BROADCAST SCHEDULE
all times are Eastern
September 12
1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants
Detroit at Chicago
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
4:15 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia
San Francisco at Seattle
Arizona at St. Louis
September 19
1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas
Philadelphia at Detroit
Arizona at Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Denver
St. Louis at Oakland
September 26
1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota
Atlanta at New Orleans
Dallas at Houston
San Francisco at Kansas City
4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Jacksonville
Washington at St. Louis
October 4
1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay
San Francisco at Atlanta
Carolina at New Orleans
Seattle at St. Louis
4:15 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia
Arizona at San Diego
October 10
1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington
St. Louis at Detroit
Chicago at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Atlanta at Cleveland
NY Giants at Houston
4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Arizona
October 17
1 p.m.
Detroit at NY Giants
Atlanta at Philadelphia
Seattle at Chicago
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
4:15 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota
October 24
1 p.m.
Washington at Chicago
San Francisco at Carolina
St. Louis at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Tennessee
4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle
October 31
1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit
Carolina at St. Louis
Green Bay at NY Jets
4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at New England
Tampa Bay at Arizona
Seattle at Oaklans
November 7
1 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo (Toronto)
Arizona at Minnesota
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
New Orleans at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
NY Giants at Seattle
November 14
1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Detroit at Buffalo
4:15 p.m.
Dallas at NY Giants
Seattle at Arizona
St. Louis at San Francisco
November 21
1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas
Green Bay at Minnesota
Washington at Tennessee
Arizona at Kansas City
4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis
Tampa Bay at San Francisco
Seattle at New Orleans
November 25
Thanksgiving
4:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas
November 28
Sunday
1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington
Philadelphia at Chicago
Green Bay at Atlanta
Tampa Bay at Baltimore
Carolina at Cleveland
4:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Denver
December 5
1 p.m.
Washington at NY Giants
Chicago at Detroit
San Francisco at Green Bay
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Cincinnati
4:15 p.m.
Dallas at Indianapolis
St. Louis at Arizona
Carolina at Seattle
December 12
1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington
Green Bay at Detroit
NY Giants at Minnesota
Atlanta at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at New Orleans
Seattle at San Francisco
December 19
1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas
Philadelphia at NY Giants
Arizona at Carolina
Detroit at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle
December 26
1 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Seattle at Tampa Bay
San Francisco at St. Louis
Detroit at Miami
Washington at Jacksonville
4:15 p.m.
NY Giants at Green Bay
January 2, 2011
1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia
NY Giants at Washington
Minnesota at Detroit
Chicago at Green Bay
Carolina at Atlanta
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco
St. Louis at Seattle
