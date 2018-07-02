Former NEP Netherlands Exec Michiel Van Duijvendijk Now Axon CEO

GILZE, Netherlands — Effective July 2, former NEP Netherlands Co-Founder/Co-Owner Michiel Van Duijvendijk is now CEO of Axon Digital Design, a provider of broadcast control, monitoring and processing solutions supporting the transition to IP/4K broadcast infrastructures.

Now heading up the company’s global team, Van Duijvendijk works closely with another former NEP Netherlands exec — Karel van der Flier — who became Axon’s chief commercial officer in May. Van Dujvendijk says his strategy over the next 12 months is “to become much closer to our clients. The team has some phenomenal talent, providing cutting-edge solutions that deliver real competitive advantage to our clients.”

The Netherlands-based company claims that its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform has been deployed by ITV, TF1 and F1 — and its latest IP solutions have been adopted by Sky, Arena TV and Euro Media Group — among other broadcast organizations.

At the 2018 NAB Show, Axon’s U.S. distributor, Utah Scientific, showcased Axon 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions, and demonstrated the integration between Axon, Utah Scientific and other broadcast manufacturers’ products.

Axon CTO Peter Schut said that Van Duijvendijk’s and van der Flier’s experience, particularly in live sports production, “will help us to strengthen our focus on providing solutions upon which our customers can rely as audience expectations become more demanding.”

Van Duijvendijk succeeds former Axon CEO Jan Eveleens, who joined Axon in 2009 from Grass Valley, where he had served as general manager of Image Capture Systems.

