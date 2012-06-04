Former HP Exec to Lead CableLabs

LOUISVILLE, COLO.—Phil McKinney, the former vice president and chief technology officer for Hewlett-Packard's Personal Systems Group has been selected as CableLabs new president and CEO.

An author, speaker, innovation mentor and columnist, McKinney has held technology and innovation leadership positions in a number of leading companies. At HP;s Personal Systems Group, he was responsible for long-range strategic planning and research and development for all of the company's PC product lines. He has also served as Senior Vice President and CIO at Teligent, and Director at CSC.

"We're thrilled to have a technologist of Phil's caliber joining CableLabs," said Glenn A. Britt, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable, and Chairman of the CableLabs Board of Directors. "For 24 years, CableLabs has helped the cable industry be at the forefront of communications innovation, and that role has never been more critical than it is today. Phil's expertise in innovation and consumer technologies will ensure that CableLabs stays ahead of the technology curve and fuels cable's continued growth with innovation."

Comcast President and CEO Neil Smit, and Vice-Chairman of the CableLabs Board of Directors, said, "As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, we're excited to have a leader like Phil who has broad experience that spans multiple industries and technologies and a vision that will continue to move our industry forward."

McKinney recently published his first book, "Beyond The Obvious," a practical guide to consistently generating innovation. McKinney also writes a column for Forbes called "The Objective," hosts a popular "Killer Innovations" podcast that CIO Insight has called "a must listen," and tweets from his @philmckinney handle. He has been profiled or had his work on innovation written about in media outlets, including Vanity Fair, BusinessWeek, Fast Company, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. Laptop Magazine named him as one of the "25 Most Influential People in Mobile Tech" in 2010.

McKinney serves on the board of directors for The Computer History Museum and on the Executive Board of the Santa Clara County Council for the Boy Scouts of America. He also serves on the advisory board for Hacking Autism, a group focused on developing technologies for children on the autistic spectrum.

McKinney replaces Dr. Paul Liao, who has led the laboratory since June 2009. Liao announced in October 2011 that he would not renew his contract, which was set to expire in December. "We appreciate Paul's leadership and his many contributions to CableLabs," Britt said. "He has led the industry's technological innovation during three years of incredible change and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The search was conducted by Bialla & Associates Partner David Archambault.