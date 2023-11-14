Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Elected To APTS Board Of Trustees

WASHINGTON D.C.—America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) has elected former FCC Chairma n Ajit Pai to a three-year term as an at-large member of the APTS board of trustees, effective Feb. 26. 2024.

“America's Public Television Stations are honored and delighted to welcome Ajit Pai to the APTS board,” said APTS president and CEO Patrick Butler. “Over the course of his four years leading the FCC, Chairman Pai saw clearly the value of public television stations’ public service missions of education, public safety and civic leadership, and his support on matters ranging from the spectrum auctions to the adoption of the NextGen TV broadcast standard reflected that vision.

“As we plan to make the most of our spectrum assets in service to the American people, Chairman Pai will bring an immensely useful perspective and extraordinary experience to our work,” he said. “We’re most grateful that he has agreed to contribute his formidable talents to help advance public television’s service to the public.”

Pai left the FCC in 2021. He is now a partner at international investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners.

“I am honored to join the distinguished board of America’s Public Television Stations,” said Pai. “For many years, I have appreciated the thoughtful approach APTS President and CEO Pat Butler and the entire APTS team have brought to challenging communications issues, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help shape that vision going forward as a member of the board of trustees. And I have long recognized the value of public television, from my childhood affinity for Sesame Street through my tenure at the FCC.”