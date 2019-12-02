Former ABC Exec Herb Granath Has Died

DARIEN, Conn.—Herbert A. Granath, best known for his career at ABC, passed away at the age of 91 on Nov. 26, a New York Times obituary reports.

Granath helped ABC as it entered into the cable and international fields. During his career he developed as served as Chairman of the Board of ESPN, A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime Television. He also served in a number of leadership positions in the industry, including trustee of the American Museum of the Moving Image; president of the International Council of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences; governor of the National Academy of Cable Programming; and director of the International Radio and Television Society.

Beyond his work in broadcast, he also managed ABC’s theater investments through a partnership with the Shubert Organization, had served in the U.S. Army as a writer/producer for Special Services and was president of the Veterans’ Beside Network.

Throughout his career, Granath was honored with numerous awards: an International Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in International TV; a U.S. Emmy for Lifetime Achievement in Sports Television; the IRTS Gold Medal; six Tony Award nominations, including two wins; and induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Granath is survived by his wife, Ann Flood, four children and their spouses, and 11 grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Dec. 3. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Veterans Bedside Network.