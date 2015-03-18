Forbidden Strengthens U.S. Presence

LONDON — Forbidden, maker of Forscene editing software, announced that it has signed a reseller contract with Technicalogy, a new company formed by previous Forbidden executives Brian Boring and Antonio Nacrur. Under the agreement, Technicalogy will resell the Forscene service in the Americas, including South America.

Under the nonexclusive agreement, Technicalogy joins existing Forscene resellers in the Americas: Bridge Digital, Keycode Media, and Triangle Post. Technicalogy is based in Burbank, Calif.