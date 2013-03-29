For-A to Unveil New Video Switchers at NAB Show

CYPRESS CALIF. —For-A will introduce the HVS-XT100 and HVS-XT110 HD/SD portable video switchers. The latest in the company’s line of HVS Series switchers, the HVS-XT100 comes with a separate main unit and control panel, while the HVS-XT110 features a compact, integrated design. The HVS-XT switchers will be shown for the first time at NAB 2013 at Booth No. C5116.



The HVS-XT100 and HVS-XT110 units include and expand on HVS-300 functions, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronization, multi-viewer capability, re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, DVE and keyer with chroma key. Two freely assignable Keyers and DSKs channels also come standard, allowing operators to use AUX to expand the range of production when displaying video on a monitor other than the main system.



The HVS-XT switchers have a built-in Web server that allows users to adjust settings from a PC or a tablet terminal. A clip memory feature within the still store supports complex moves, such as CG wipes. The switcher’s event memory function enables storage of up to 100 events and allows users to customize their control panel.



The HVS-XT100 comes standard with eight HD/SD-SDI inputs and four outputs (plus one HDMI output). A maximum of 14 inputs and six outputs or 12 inputs and eight outputs can be freely assigned, and three slots enable the addition of various inputs and outputs. The HVS-XT110 comes standard with 12 HD/SD-SDI inputs and six outputs, and enables seven outputs, including one HDMI output, to be freely assigned.

For-A will be at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas, at Booth C5116.