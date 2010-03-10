For-A to Unveil Multiformat Player at NAB

For-A MBP-100MP multiformat player

For-A will introduce the MBP-100MP multiformat player at the 2010 NAB Show. It offers HD/SD-SDI baseband output of major file formats used in video production, including MXF files like XDCAM HD and P2HD.



The MBP-100MP is equipped with HD/SD-SDI output, supports playback of a number of miscellaneous files including P2HD (DVCPRO HD and AVC-Intra), XDCAM (EX, HD, and HD422), Ikegami GF, Apple QuickTime (DVCPRO codec), HDV, and AVCHD. It also supports audio files conforming to the various video formats--and up to eight channels of audio output in an embedded format. The 1 RU player is housed in a vibration-resistant case and features 128 GB solid-state storage.



The MBP-100MP will be available in July.



For-A will be at Booth C5219.



