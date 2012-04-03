FOR-A To Unveil Latest Linear Tape File System, the LTS-50



FORT LEE, N.J.: FOR-A, a manufacturer of video and audio systems to the broadcast, postproduction and professional video markets, is set to introduce its latest linear tape file system—the LTS-50—storage appliance.



Using a network connection, the LTS-50 archives media files to high-capacity tape, regardless of file format, FOR-A says. The LTS-50 uses a linear tape file system, which records video on tape as files and enables the reading and writing of files from a PC via file transfer protocol.



The LTS-50 is designed to provide data backup, but not require video input, output, as well as archives of nonlinear editing materials that will be reused, FOR-A says. In addition, the system can create original and duplicate copies with the installation of an external linear tape-open drive, the company says.



The LTS-50 can be controlled through FOR-A’s optional LTR video archiving recorder browser software, and another optional proxy generator can be configured to automatically create low-resolution proxy files and thumbnails when archiving material exchange format files.



With this new storage device, FOR-A is building on its successful line of video archiving recorders that use LTO-5 tape. The “LTO-5 is an established standard in data tape storage technology, and it’s an ideal option for creating archives that are reliable and cost effective,” said Pedro Silvestre, FOR-A Corporation of America’s sales director. “The new LTS-50 is an excellent tool for broadcasters and other production facilities with file-based workflows.”



