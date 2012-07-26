FOR-A to Show 4K High-Speed Camera at IBC

FOR-A will demonstrate the new FT-ONE, a full 4K super slow-motion camera. With a FOR-A originally developed high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor, it captures images at up to 1,000 fps, and replays 4096x2160 film-look “super slomo” video. The FT-ONE stores its raw uncompressed images to the internal 8.5-second RAM. This data is then stored on one of two hot-swappable SSD cartridges. Each cartridge is capable of storing 75 seconds of full 4K resolution images, enabling up to 150 seconds with a maximum of two SSD cartridges. The FT-ONE can simultaneously record and playback in full 4K. Users can choose one output channel as either 4K or four 1080p HD-SDI outputs, while the other output channel provides down-converted HD-SDI for live viewing and the control menu

FOR-A is also showing the HVS-390HS, the latest compact, cost-effective switcher from FOR-A. Available in 1 M/E and 2 M/E versions, it includes 16 HD/SD-SDI inputs and eight outputs (expandable to 24 inputs and 13 outputs), with frame synchronizers for all inputs. Built-in resizing engines on four inputs allow mixing HD, SD, and PC sources. Two chroma keyers and four keyers per M/E are standard. All keyers have 2D DVE and there are two 3D DVEs (for background and keyer) for each M/E. The switcher includes stores for 240 video frames and up to 100 events.



High-quality, motion-compensated frame-rate conversion is now available in a compact form either with the new 1RU, half-width FRC-30 or as the UFM-30FRC card for a UF rack frame that places many converters in one box. These HD/SD converters that provide high-quality, motion-compensated frame-rate conversion also support up/down/cross conversion of 1080i, 720p, NTSC, and PAL at a variety of frame rates for HD/SD-SDI and analogue composite signals.



