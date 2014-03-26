FOR-A to Focus on FT-ONE 4K Super Slomo at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, FOR-A Corporation of America will demonstrate products spanning the 4K-workflow, including capturing, processing, switching, viewing and recording 4K images. Aligning with its NAB theme, FOR-A for a 4K Future, FOR-A will demonstrate its new ZE-ONE 4K zoom extraction system, which allows FT-ONE users to frame and extract specified 4K image areas using an intuitive touchscreen.





FOR-A will also focus on its latest version of the FT-ONE 4K super slow motion camera, which is capable of storing 9.4 seconds of full 4K resolution images at 900 frames per second. It features built-in fiber I/O connections for easier set-up, particularly when the camera is far from the base station.





FOR-A will also debut new multiviewers, an ultra resolution up converter, VTW-350HS HD/SD character generator, and the VRCAM3, a sensor-less virtual studio that uses 4K chroma-keying to provide stunning picture quality. FOR-A will display the HVS-390HS HD/SD 1-2.5M/E video switcher, FA-1010 signal processor, IP encoders/decoders, and new LTR-200HS LTR LTO-based archive recorder. FOR-A will also show the FZ-B3 (3-CMOS) ultra high sensitivity HD digital camera from its group company, Flovel, which captures colorful images in moonlight.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



FOR-A Corporation of America will be in booth C5117.