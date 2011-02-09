For-A Releases New Switcher, Server Interface



For-A has announced the development of a new interface product that allows the company’s HVS-250HS video switcher product to control the Abekas Mira production server. The new product will be featured at For-A’s booth at the NAB Show in April.



“The HVS-350HS-Mira combination is perfect for live sports instant replay, as well as concerts, events, and studio applications,” said Pedro Silvestre, sales director at For-A Corp. of America. “The new integration allows easy access to four channels of high-quality HD clip stores right from the switcher. We’re currently integrating our products with other manufacturers to provide more value to our products. This interface with the Abekas Mira server is a step in the right direction, and we’ll be adding other manufacturers shortly.”



The connection with the Mira server provides up to eight independent SD or HD recording/playback channels with audio for the HVS-250HS switcher. The server also has slow motion recording and playback capability.



The HVS-250HS/Mira interface is now shipping.



