For-A Aiding 4K Production at Winter Olympics

TOKYO—Athletes aren’t the only ones who made their way to PyegonChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, For-A is on site providing broadcasters with gear to help support 4K production. For-A video and routing switchers, multiviewer and video conversion technologies are being used by broadcasters from the U.S., Japan and Korea for their 4K coverage.

FRC-9000

One of the For-A products in use is the FRC-9000 frame rate converter. The unit features 4K/3G/HD/SD multi-format support and conversion with motion compensation processing, can be upgraded to dual channel conversion in 3G/HD-SDI and store up to two Dolby E encoder/decoder optional modules.

[For all our Olympics coverage, visit here.]

Other products in PyeongChang include the HVS-490 and HVS-2000 video switchers. The HVS-490 is suitable for mobile production and live event venues. The HVS-2000 features MELite, which allows a traditional AUX bus to transform into a functional M/E with cut, mix, wipe and key control; FLEXaKEY, which enables operators to tailor their production needs by adding and moving key and DVE layers.

For-A has also provided its USF-1044UDC 4K up/down/cross converter, MFR-8000 routing switcher, MV-4210 multiviewer, ESG-8000 8K/4K/HD test signal generator and DSK-400 4K/HD keyer.