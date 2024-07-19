FOR-A to Spotlight Software-Defined IP Solutions At IBC Show

BRUGHERIO, Italy—FOR-A will show spotlight software-defined IP solutions and hybrid production at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Software-defined architectures enable smooth transitions to IP, more flexible remote production and advanced AR, VR and XR applications, the company said.

"At IBC 2024, we're demonstrating how broadcasters can evolve their operations to meet today's production challenges," said Fabio Varolo, sales manager of FOR-A Europe. "Our solutions provide the flexibility to work across SDI, compressed and uncompressed IP, allowing customers to build precisely the functionality they need."

The company’s IBC Stand will feature key areas showing its range of solutions. The SMPTE ST 2110 area will feature an exclusive preview of its new software-defined IP solution. It also will highlight the FA-1616 multi-channel processor, a software-defined signal processing platform bridging the gap between SDI and IP workflows. The FA-1616 can frame synchronize up to 32 channels and perform color correction as well as audio mapping in a compact 1RU form factor, it said.

The ST 2110 area also will feature FOR-A’s RDS (Registration and Discovery System) Conductor for efficient resource sharing in uncompressed IP environments, the MV-1640IP IP multiviewer and SOAR-A EDGE, part of FOR-A's Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized (SOAR-A) platform. SOAR-A EDGE supports the conversion and delivery of various video formats to SMPTE ST 2110 signals, it said.

For hybrid workflows combining compressed IP and SDI, FOR-A will demonstrate the Insight Server and ClassX Graphics. This area of the stand will also feature the MFR-3100EX all-in-one production center and HVS-190OU and HVS-491OU video switchers, it said.



A highlight of the hybrid zone will be the SOAR-A SWITCH, a fully software-based switcher powered by ClassX, FOR-A said.

Recognizing the growing importance of extended reality in broadcasting, FOR-A will showcase AR, XR and VR capabilities with Koala camera tracking and ClassX graphics solutions. An Alfalite LED wall will complete the dynamic stand display, it said.

See FOR-A at IBC Stand 2.B50.