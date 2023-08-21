FMC Launches on VIDGO

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—FMC (Family Movie Classics) has launched on the virtual provider VIDGO.

The new distribution deal boosts FMC distribution to five virtual providers, with VIDGO joining DIRECTV Stream, Frndly, Philo, and Freecast.

"VIDGO has been a great partner and we're delighted to extend the partnership to include FMC," said Cara Conte, senior vice president of affiliate sales of FETV and FMC. "FMC now joins our sister network FETV on the VIDGO lineup and provides us with the opportunity to deliver our beloved content to an even broader audience."

Within two years of initial launch, FMC is now available in 25 million homes.