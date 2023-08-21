FMC Launches on VIDGO
The network is now available on five vMVPDs and reaches about 25M homes
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—FMC (Family Movie Classics) has launched on the virtual provider VIDGO.
The new distribution deal boosts FMC distribution to five virtual providers, with VIDGO joining DIRECTV Stream, Frndly, Philo, and Freecast.
"VIDGO has been a great partner and we're delighted to extend the partnership to include FMC," said Cara Conte, senior vice president of affiliate sales of FETV and FMC. "FMC now joins our sister network FETV on the VIDGO lineup and provides us with the opportunity to deliver our beloved content to an even broader audience."
Within two years of initial launch, FMC is now available in 25 million homes.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.