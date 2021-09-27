Flowics Releases Stats Perform Connector for Flowics Graphics

NEW YORK—Flowics has announced the release of the Stats Perform Connector for Flowics Graphics.

The integration with Stats Perform was made possible because Flowics is now an official partner of Stats Perform and a member of the company's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN). It will allow sports broadcasters to integrate sports data and statistics from Stats Perform into their live productions without custom development.

"Sports data providers offer an extensive range of sports statistics, but given the complexity of certain feeds and the effort required to produce broadcast graphics, clients end up using just a small fraction of all the data available,” said Gabriel Baños, Flowics CEO and founder. “Through this new integration and partnership with Stats Perform, we are solving this problem. Sports broadcasters are an important pillar of our business, and we are committed to delivering new tools that can make their production workflows easier and faster. We can't wait to see how they start using this integration in creative ways."

The Stats Perform Connector simplifies the creation of broadcast graphics with live sports data and statistics. By using this connector, Stats Perform and Flowics' mutual clients can easily integrate sports statistics from dozens of sports and competitions (according to their contracts) without needing any custom development or complex engineering to parse and acquire data, the company said.

The native integration of Stats Perform APIs into the Flowics platform abstracts the complexity of data feeds, which is handled internally by Flowics External Connectors architecture. The result is ease of operation and reduced time for creating data-driven broadcast graphics.

The connector supports multiple sports and competitions, including games from all soccer leagues and the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL. Users will simply need to configure their authentication keys into the system, and the Flowics connector will take care of the rest. This connector, like all other data connectors available in Flowics Graphics, supports data augmentations, meaning that clients can extend the original datasets provided by Stats Perform with additional fields, including translations (for multi-language support) and images such as team shields and player photos.

The Stats Perform Connector is available as an add-on to a Flowics Graphics subscription. The add-on fee will depend on the number of sports and competitions in the broadcaster's contract.