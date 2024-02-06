Florida Panthers Deploy Hybrid EditShare Storage To Address New Video Demands

SUNRISE, Fla.—The NHL’s Florida Panthers video production crew here has transformed its workflow in response to growing demand for the team’s content following a string of successes, including its 2023 Stanley Cup playoff appearance—the first in 27 years.

At the center of the new workflow are storage systems and management tools from EditShare that enable a more fluid and secure workflow to create and deliver content for in-house screens and scoreboards as well as for fan engagement online and content delivered via the team’s custom app, the company said.

Working with sales engineers from 76 Media Systems, now part of Starin Marketing, the team developed a solution around an EditShare 256TB EFS300 storage appliance installed at the Amerant Bank Arena where the Panthers play, it said.

The ground storage network is linked and synchronized to an EditShare cloud implementation. The hybrid on premise-cloud architecture allows shooting teams on the road with the Panthers to upload content via a VPN, making it immediately available for post and delivery. The hybrid approach adds storage redundancy, securing content, it said.

Key tools like FLOW workflow and asset management and FLEX cloud synchronization are core parts of the technology that make the system easy to implement and intuitive to use, said Dennis Docil, senior director of content services for the team.

“Before coming back to the Panthers, I worked for Ion Media Networks, and they were one of the first users of EditShare,” he said. “When we were looking for a solution, we looked at the market, [and] EditShare seemed to be the most user friendly for what we needed it to do. It gave us the slick workflows we need to keep on top of our exponentially increasing workloads.”

Supporting many video streams is an important aspect of this deployment. At game time, the EditShare EFS300 ingests live content from eight cameras and live coverage and shots from Bally Sports Network. At the same time, it also feeds the scoreboard and all the video screens around the arena, the company said.

The system also enables the video production team to generate a lot of content to engage fans via the team’s website and app. The Panthers also have a large retail shop alongside the team’s new practice facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Multiple screens at the facility create interest and excitement in the team and players as well as drive merchandise sales, it said.