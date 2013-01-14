Florida megachurch adds extensive HD production capability

When Faith Assembly Church moved from its main campus in Orlando, FL, to a nearby larger 300,000sq-ft space, it had big plans to make its megachurch technically savvy on a tight budget.

After two and a half years of construction, the first phase of the process is finished, and the church recently opened its doors for services. Included in the list of new equipment installed and key to the church’s video production is a FOR-A HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5M/E video switcher, located in the video control room of the complex.

Faith Assembly uses video in a variety of ways, including live streaming of church services to reach its audience in multiple continents, streaming of baptisms, concert production and production of wedding ceremonies.

The main campus includes six main venues, each with full audio, video and lighting capabilities. The entire complex is completely integrated, with HD/SDI capability from one location to the next and a common intercom channel that runs throughout the entire campus. To simplify the learning curve for the church’s mix of paid employees and volunteer staff, all buildings on the property have the exact same video package.

The 2700-seat auditorium in the main sanctuary features a multiscreen configuration, including a 60ft wide main center screen and DPI Quad Projectors. Faith Assembly selected Hitachi HD cameras. The cameras are equipped with Angenieux lenses and are set in the sound booth in the back of the auditorium. The church is also equipped with Turbo Sound speakers.

Encore Broadcast Solutions, led by Jeff Cameron of the company’s Winter Springs, FL, office, provided systems integration services on this large-scale project. Encore was tasked with design, sales, and installation of all audio, video and lighting systems in the entire complex.

“We put a lot of time and effort into determining the products that would best fit the church’s needs,” said Gadiel Marquez, Encore’s systems design engineer. “We chose FOR-A’s switcher because of the flexibility it offers. The HVS-350HS brings powerful production value, and has the ability to easily accommodate all of Faith Assembly’s video production needs.”