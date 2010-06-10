FLO TV carries ESPN's live coverage

FLO TV viewers in the United States will be able to catch all 64 games of the 2010 World Cup on their FLO TV devices, as well as AT&T mobile TV phones. The mobile operator has created a dedicated World Cup channel for the length of the tournament, taking ESPN’s feed to stream all 64 matches live.



FLO TV’s national advertising and retail marketing campaign features U.S. soccer midfielder Landon Donovan.



“No single sporting event unites countries all over the world quite like the FIFA World Cup, the world’s largest global sport, and there’s no American player more active than home-grown star Landon Donovan,” said Bill Stone, president of FLO TV. “We’re committed to offering viewers the chance to catch all the action as it happens live from South Africa.”