Flanders Scientific Rolls Out 9-inch Monitor



SUWANEE, GA.: Flanders Scientific launched its new color critical 9-inch broadcast monitor, the LM-0950W. It features 1024x600-pixel LCD panel with a white LED backlight and standard 3Gbps/HD/SD-SDI, component, composite, and DVI-I inputs. The monitor features a durable aluminum frame, draws 15W of power, and weighs 3 pounds.



The LM-0950W features the same advanced feature set found on all FSI monitors, but adds an image flip function for increased flexibility in the field. A 1/4-inch-by-20 threaded mounting top and bottom are provided for easy camera top mounting and the unit can also be rack mounted (dual or single rack mount configuration) in a 4RU configuration. Each unit also comes standard with a choice of AB Gold Mount or V-Mount battery plates.



The LM-0950W is priced at $2,795, with a $600 discount for orders received before Aug. 19.



