First Media introduces Dolby Digital Plus across Indonesia

Dolby Laboratories has announced that First Media has implemented Dolby Digital Plus surround sound as part of its HD pay-TV service offering in Indonesia. First Media will initially deliver Dolby Digital Plus 5.1-channel surround sound as part of the First HD service on the HBO Asia HD, ASN HD, Li TV HD and National Geographic HD channels.

“With Dolby Digital Plus as part of our HD service, we are now able to complement stunning picture quality with a totally immersive surround sound experience,” said Dicky Moechtar, Corporate Sales Director for First Media. “This addition of Dolby audio enhances the value of the First HD service and strengthens our effort to become the market leader in the Indonesian pay-TV industry.”

“First Media’s adoption of Dolby Digital Plus is a significant milestone in delivering outstanding entertainment experiences to the living rooms of Indonesian viewers,” said Mahesh Sundaram, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Dolby VP, Asia Pacific. “With Dolby Digital Plus, First Media can efficiently deliver premium surround sound that completes the HD experience.”

Dolby Digital Plus has been included in broadcast standards around the world for HDTV services, including key terrestrial specifications in France, Italy, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It was also recently selected as an optional audio technology for China’s National DTMB Receiver Specification for set-top boxes and TVs.