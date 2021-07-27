First LED Wall Vehicle Stage Opens in NYC
Carstage’s turnkey virtual environment for shooting vehicles features expansive movable LED walls
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.—In another sign of the growing importance of virtual production technologies and facilities, the Carstage LED vehicle process stage has opened in Long Island City, New York, making it the first such facility in New York City.
The permanent virtual environment facility specializing in LED screen vehicle work is fully equipped with expansive movable LED walls and proprietary technology, allowing clients to produce live, fully composed sequences through their own cameras. The turnkey operation also includes an experienced team at Carstage to guide production’s crews throughout pre-planning, load in, LED panel positioning, live on-set programming, color correction, etc.
The 10,000 square foot stage has 20 foot ceilings and is ready to handle a variety of vehicles, from bicycles, sports cars and pickup trucks to a full-size bus, helicopter, train car or 50-foot yacht.
The facility's technology includes 3.1 and 1.5mm pixel-pitch repositionable walls, D3 media servers, Tri-Level Sync & LTC Master Clock, and multiple other resources.
Clients have the option of coming in with their own background imagery or they can quickly access the extensive drivingplates.com library that’s right on the premises.
Carstage is a NY State Level 2 Qualified Production Facility (QPF) and participates in the NY Film Production Tax Credit Program.
More information is available at thecarstage.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
