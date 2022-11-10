FingerWorks Telestrators, OSA International Form Strategic Alliance

PORT MOODY, Canada—FingerWorks Telestrators and OSA International have formed a strategic alliance to increase market outreach and support in the United States, the companies said today.

FingerWorks, which offers telestration software used in professional sports broadcasting, will relocate its offerings closer to many current U.S. customer sites, increasing exposer of its products to the reach of OSA International, a provider of entertainment technology. OSA International has an extensive reach in additional vertical markets for a variety of applications, including AV, live events and corporate presentation, they said.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to align ourselves with a company with such an esteemed history and reputation as OSA International,” said FingerWorks Telestrators Bryan McKoen. “We are excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with owner OSA and look forward to working with them to grow our market share, increase brand awareness and continue to reinforce our commitment to bringing outstanding products to market.”

The move also is expected to improve technical support response times and reduce turnaround time for emergency system replacement.

“Being a long-time customer of FingerWorks, I am very excited for this strategic partnership between us,” said Steve Cormier, vice president of broadcast services at OSA. “We look forward to many new opportunities and growth for us both.”