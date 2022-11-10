FingerWorks Telestrators, OSA International Form Strategic Alliance
The move brings FingerWorks to U.S. customers, enhances support and opens new markets
PORT MOODY, Canada—FingerWorks Telestrators and OSA International have formed a strategic alliance to increase market outreach and support in the United States, the companies said today.
FingerWorks, which offers telestration software used in professional sports broadcasting, will relocate its offerings closer to many current U.S. customer sites, increasing exposer of its products to the reach of OSA International, a provider of entertainment technology. OSA International has an extensive reach in additional vertical markets for a variety of applications, including AV, live events and corporate presentation, they said.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to align ourselves with a company with such an esteemed history and reputation as OSA International,” said FingerWorks Telestrators Bryan McKoen. “We are excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with owner OSA and look forward to working with them to grow our market share, increase brand awareness and continue to reinforce our commitment to bringing outstanding products to market.”
The move also is expected to improve technical support response times and reduce turnaround time for emergency system replacement.
“Being a long-time customer of FingerWorks, I am very excited for this strategic partnership between us,” said Steve Cormier, vice president of broadcast services at OSA. “We look forward to many new opportunities and growth for us both.”
More information is available on the FingerWorks Telestrators (opens in new tab) and OSA International (opens in new tab) websites.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
