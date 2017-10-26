FIFA Includes UHD HDR in 2018 World Cup Broadcast Plan

ZURICH—If the grass looks greener or the sweat on the players brows seems to be a little more profusive at the 2018 World Cup in Russia the answer will likely be able to be traced back to your TV set. FIFA has announced that the 2018 World Cup will be the first to produce all 64 matches in UHD and HDR.

With the use of a hybrid UHD/HDR/1080p setup, multiple choices of video formats will be available (1080i, 1080p or UHD HDR) at the back of a single production chain. There will also be use of progressive scanning as a baseline production format.

For the games, 37 cameras will be in use, eight with UHD/HDR and 1080p/SDR dual output and another eight with 1080p/HDR and 1080p/SDR dual output. In addition, eight super-slow-motion, two ultra-motion cameras and a cineflex heli-cam will be available in each stadium. The UHD program will have its own wider-framed main camera, as well as the addition of immersive audio.

FIFA has also announced its digital plan for the 2018 World Cup, integrating the digital production and services offering as part of the overall production plan. This will include the ability to follow matches live in virtual reality as a 360-degree video on demand.

The 2018 World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15, 2018.