F&F Productions Adds 12 Ikegami Cameras to Mobile Fleet

MAYWOOD, N.J.— F&F Productions has expanded its Ikegami inventory with 12 new HDK-79EC2 HD Native Multi-Format CMOS Cameras.



The new cameras join the 63 Ikegami HD cameras already in use across the mobile production company’s five-truck GTX Signature Series fleet.



With its ability to deliver both 1080i and 720p HD 16:9 video (or 4:3 SD), Ikegami’s HDK-79EC2 employs 2/3-inch 2.5 mega-pixel CMOS sensors. The HDK-79EC2 can be used with Ikegami’s CCU-890M camera control unit for built-in fiber and optional triax connectivity for convenient mobile and studio flexibility. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a switch at the CCU, combined with mounting the docking FA fiber adapter or TA triax adapter to the camera head.



“The imagery and visual performance of the HDK-79EC2 is very clear and provides a very crisp viewing experience for our clients and their viewing audience,” said George Orgera, F&F Productions president and CEO.



F&F Productions’ fleet has a full schedule of high-profile deployments that include NFL football, college football, the US Tennis Open, Masters Golf, NCAA basketball including Sweet 16 playoffs and Final Four coverage, award shows including The Latin Billboards, concerts and other events throughout the United States.