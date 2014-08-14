Ferri’s Fred Bock Wins Emmy Nom

NEW YORK – Ferri Lighting Design & Associates announced that lighting designer Fred Bock has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of outstanding lighting design for a variety series for his work on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”



This is Bock’s fourth nomination in the category; his previous three nominations were with “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Bock was nominated along with Phil Hymes, the lighting consultant and designer who has worked for “Saturday Night Live”for decades, among other NBC shows; Jared Kirchmer, and Francis Biancamano.



“We needed more maneuverability for lighting, and as part of that, the whole design concept was to make this as big and open as possible. Nothing really hanging down low, as much as possible, to help give us the big wide-shot feeling. So, not seeing any lights at all, was the priority,” Bock said.



The show’s debut was February 17th, with U2 doing a rooftop performance at 30 Rock.



The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards show will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16th, at the Nokia Theatre LA Live in Los Angeles. The show will air on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox Movie Channel, with a replay at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



