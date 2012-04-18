FDA TV studio selects SGL FlashNet archive for digital workflow

The U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) broadcast facility, the Division of Communication Media (DCM), has installed an FlashNet archive from Software Generation Ltd (SGL) as part of the agency’s major HD upgrade project of its post production department.

The DCM has added dedicated back-up and archive to its new Avid editing systems. The new workflow, which enables a collaborative production working environment, includes acquisition of video on XDCAM HD disks using high-speed ingest systems. Video is ingested into an Avid ISIS-5000 shared storage solution and edited on eight Avid systems. B-roll and historically significant videos are then archived to a Spectra Logic T-380 library using SGL FlashNet. DCM will also use the SGL FlashNet and the Spectra Logic systems to archive its captioning, DVD master files and graphics items.