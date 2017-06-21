FCC's Pai Taps Rosemary Harold to Head Enforcement Bureau

WASHINGTON—FCC chairman Ajit Pai has tapped Rosemary Harold to head the FCC's Enforcement Bureau as chief. It will be a homecoming for Harold. The bureau investigates and takes action against unlawful conduct.

She is former legal advisor to then-commissioner Robert McDowell and has most recently been a partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer. Michael Carowitz, who had been acting bureau chief, will be deputy bureau chief.

