FCC Taps Denise Bambi Kraus to Lead Office of Native Affairs and Policy

WASHINGTON—Denise Bambi Kraus has been named chief of the Office of Native Affairs and Policy.

In a statement announcing the appointment, the FCC said Kraus’ new role will be to “further the commission's efforts to bring the benefits of modern communications to all Native communities” and will oversee the work of the Native Nations Communications Task Force.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “[Bambi’s] wealth of experience will be an asset as we advance the agency’s work to ensure modern communications reaches us all, including Native communities.”

According to the statement, under Kraus, ONAP will focus on four priority areas: mapping, access, affordability and sustainability.

Mapping: ONAP will lead Tribal consultation and provide technical assistance to ensure all Tribal Nations have the support that they need to participate in the agency's ongoing broadband data collection effort and expand the accuracy of the FCC's broadband availability maps.

Access: ONAP will lead a Tribal Nation engagement strategy to connect Tribal libraries through the agency's E-rate program.

Affordability: ONAP will continue to work closely within Native country to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program and its enhanced Tribal benefit.

Sustainability: ONAP's Native Nations Taskforce will work to develop a framework for long-term telecommunications infrastructure sustainability.

Prior to joining the FCC, Kraus was the national tribal affairs advisor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She was founder and executive director of the National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers. She also served as a senior advisor for President Clinton's Initiative on Race, assistant director of the National Indian Policy Center, and museum technician at the National Anthropological Archives of the Smithsonian Institution.