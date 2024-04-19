FCC Sets April 25 Vote on Net Neutrality Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has announced the agenda for an Open Meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 that will include votes on Net Neutrality Rules and implementation of National Suicide Hotline Act of 2018 as well as votes on a number of unspecified enforcement actions.

The Net Neutrality Rules would bring broadband services under Title II regulation, a move that has been adamantly opposed by most cable and telco operations, but the FCC has said the rules would not mean that internet access would taxed in the way that phone services from telcos regulated by Title II currently are. It is likely that any new rules would lead to litigation that would delay their implementation for years.

The FCC described the agenda items as follows:

Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Act of 2018 (WC Docket No. 18-336). The Commission will consider a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which would propose to require the implementation of one or more georouting solutions for wireless calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to ensure that calls are routed based on the geographic location for the origin of the call, rather than the area code and exchange associated with a wireless phone.

Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet (WC Docket No. 23-320); Restoring Internet Freedom (WC Docket No. 17-108). The Commission will consider a Declaratory Ruling, Order, Report and Order, and Order on Reconsideration that would reestablish the Commission’s authority to protect consumers and safeguard the fair and open Internet by classifying broadband Internet access service as a telecommunications service and classifying mobile broadband Internet access service as a commercial mobile service; exercising broad and tailored forbearance; and reinstating straightforward, clear rules to ensure Internet openness.