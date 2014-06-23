FCC Holding Incentive Auction Webinars This Week

WASHINGTON—The FCC is holding six webinars this week for broadcasters and related parties interested in learning more about the commission’s upcoming spectrum incentive auctions. During the hour-long event, FCC representatives will explain and answer attendees’ questions about the auction Report and Order, which was released on June 2.



The webinar will cover three main aspects of the R&O. First it will describe the what the opportunities are available for those broadcasters interested in participating in the auction; second it will break down the details on how the auction works, and third, it will explain the repacking process and what happens after the auction for stations whose channels are changed as a result of the incentive auction or repacking process. The webinars will be hosted by FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake and either Gary Epstein or Howard Symons



The webinars will be held during these times (all times EDT):



Wednesday, June 25: 1:00-2:00 p.m. & 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 26: 1:00-2:00 p.m. & 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 10:00-11:00 a.m. & 2:00-3:00 p.m.

For more information and to register for the events, visit https://fccevents.webex.com/mw0307l/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=fccevents