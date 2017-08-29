Court Upholds FCC Nixing of Dish-Related AWS-3 Credits

WASHINGTON—A federal court has upheld the FCC’s ruling that Dish had de facto control over AWS-3 winning bidders SNR and Northstar, allowing the FCC to deny designated entity bidding credits to the companies. But the court also found that the FCC did not give those companies sufficient notice that, if their relationship cost them the credits, the FCC would not give them a change to cure that de facto control.

