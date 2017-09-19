Incentive Auction Transition Progress Reports Due Oct. 10

WASHINGTON—The first filing deadline of Transition Progress Reports for full power and Class A stations that will be changing channels during the post-incentive auction transition is Oct. 10, per an FCC reminder. The progress reports must provide information regarding steps stations have taken toward construction of their post-auction facilities from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2017.

The filing of quarterly reports became mandatory with the first full quarter after the release of the “Closing and Channel Reassignment Public Notice” that came out on April 13. All progress reports must be filled using Form 2100, Schedule 387, which is available through the FCC’s Licensing and Management System.

For additional information on Form 2100, Schedule 387, contact Joyce Bernstein or Hossein Hashemzadeh.