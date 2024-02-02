FCC Enforcement Bureau Announces Senior Staff Additions

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has announced two senior staff appointments, adding officials with significant experience and expertise in national security, foreign investment, privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, and consumer and civil litigation matters. These officials join additional recent hires to the Enforcement Bureau’s front office leadership team since 2023, including deputy bureau Chief Peter S. Hyun and assistant bureau chief Hunter Deeley.

With focuses on privacy and data protection matters, Alice Suh Jou has joined the agency as assistant bureau chief and Jolina Cuaresma has joined the agency as senior policy counsel. Both will actively participate in the Enforcement Bureau-led Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, which was announced in June 2023 by the Chairwoman.

“These newest additions to our outstanding team—and the expertise they bring— reflect our ongoing commitment to keep our information and communications networks safe while also enhancing consumers’ trust in the protection of their privacy and sensitive data,” said Loyaan A. Egal, chief of the Enforcement Bureau. “I am delighted that these talented individuals are joining the Enforcement Bureau to work with our wonderful colleagues on behalf of the American public.”

Alice Suh Jou joins the Enforcement Bureau from the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division where she previously served as an acting deputy chief for telecom-related foreign investment in the Foreign Investment Review Section and as a trial attorney in the Civil Division.

At the Enforcement Bureau, Jou will be responsible for privacy, data security, and cybersecurity matters. In 2022, Jou received the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security for her work related to the implementation of Executive Order 13913. In 2023, she received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service for her efforts to address risks to sensitive U.S. data traversing global cloud platforms and critical infrastructure. She was most recently detailed to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate privacy and data security practices of foreign-owned entities. Prior to government service, Jou practiced law at two major law firms. She earned her law degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor of science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Jolina Cuaresma joins the Enforcement Bureau after having served as the Head of Law & Tech Policy at Common Sense Media, where she worked with government agencies and congressional committees on legislative proposals relating to privacy, competition, and AI. Cuaresma teaches regulatory strategy at her alma mater, the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, and was a Georgetown Law Fellow. Cuaresma also previously served in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, where she conducted rulemakings, drafted compliance examinations, and brought enforcement actions, respectively. She also worked at two major international law firms. She is also a graduate of Boston University Dual Degree program, earning a B.S. in Economics and B.S.B.A with a concentration in Finance. In law school, she was a member of the California Law Review and published a Note on privacy in the Berkeley Technology Law Journal.