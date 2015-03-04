FCC Commissioners to Speak at NAB

LAS VEGAS – Federal Communications Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Michael O’Rielly, Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel will headline four separate sessions during this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

O’Rielly will provide opening remarks for “The FCC’s Incentive Auction: Makes Solving a Rubik’s Cube Seem Easy.” The session will cover potential opportunities and challenges for broadcasters over the next three to five years as the FCC implements the spectrum incentive auction, followed by the repacking of TV bands in all markets. The session is scheduled for April 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Pai will give opening remarks and moderate “You Down with OTT? FCC’s Wheeler: Yeah, You Know Me.” The session will take a look at the FCC’s examination of over-the-top television services, potential regulatory approaches and how these developments could affect local TV stations in the near future. This session is scheduled for April 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Rosenworcel will headline “Emergency Journalism Today: Broadcasters Using New Technology to Cover Boston Blizzards, California Quakes, and Everything in Between.” The session will focus on how local radio and TV broadcasters are leveraging new technologies and expanding their presence online to provide the most reliable and timely coverage of important news events. This session is scheduled for April 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Clyburn will provide the opening remarks for “Untwisting Regulatory Pretzels with the FCC.” The session will feature a panel discussion between federal regulators and broadcast industry counsel at the forefront of shaping and interrupting laws and regulations dealing with media and technology. This session will be held April 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Previously announced, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will also address NAB to provide insight into the FCC’s policy and regulatory objectives in relation to broadcasting, technology and communications law. Wheeler will speak on April 15 at 9 a.m.

NAB will take place from April 11 – 16. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com