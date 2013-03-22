FCC Commissioners Rosenworcel, Pai to Address 2013 NAB Show

Jessica Rosenworcel

WASHINGTON— Federal Communications Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit V. Pai will be featured in the session "Straight Talk From the Top – America’s Communication Regulators" on Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. during the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.



NAB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ornelas will lead a discussion with the Commissioners on regulatory issues facing broadcasters.



Rosenworcel joined the Commission in May 2012, with a decade and a half of public and private sector communications law experience under her belt. She served as senior communications counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, first under the leadership of Senator Daniel K. Inouye and later Senator John D. Rockefeller IV. In this position, she was responsible for legislation, hearings and policy development involving a wide range of communications issues, including spectrum auctions, public safety, broadband deployment, satellite television, local radio and the digital television transition.





Ajit V. Pai Rosenworcel also served as legal advisor to former FCC Commissioner Michael J. Copps and served as legal counsel to the Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau and as an Attorney-Advisor in the Wireline Competition Bureau at the agency.



Pai joined the FCC as Commissioner in May 2012. Between 2007 and 2011, Pai held several positions in the FCC’s Office of General Counsel, including deputy general counsel. Prior to joining the FCC, he was a partner in the Communications Practice at Jenner & Block LLP and Associate General Counsel at Verizon Communications Inc.



He began his career in Washington in the Department of Justice, first as an honors program trial attorney on the Telecommunications Task Force in the Antitrust Division and later as senior counsel in the Office of Legal Policy. He also worked counsel to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Property Rights for the Senate Judiciary Committee, in addition to other positions serving the Committee. Pai also clerked for a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana following law school.



