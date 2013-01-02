FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn Gets Second Term
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate has approved the reappointment of Mignon Clyburn to the Federal Communications Commission. She was first appointed to the commission in 2009 for a term than ran through last June. She is one of three Democrats among the five commissioners. Clyburn was previously a representative on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina after working as a newspaper publisher and general manager for 14 years.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski commented on Clyburn’s reappointment:
“I am so pleased that the Senate has approved Commissioner Clyburn's renomination to the FCC. Commissioner Clyburn is an excellent and dedicated public servant and has been a strong advocate in seeking to extend the benefits of broadband to all Americans. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Commissioner Clyburn and congratulate her on her new term.”
