FCC Commissioner Starks to Resign `This Spring’

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission commissioner Geoffrey Starks has issued a statement saying he plans to resign from the regulatory agency “this spring.”

Both FCC chair Brendan Carr and FCC commissioner Anna Gomez issued statements commending his public service.

“Today I sent a letter to the President and Leader Schumer indicating that I intend to resign my seat as a Commissioner this spring,” Starks said. “Serving the American people as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission has been the honor of my life. With my extraordinary fellow Commissioners and the incredible career staff at the agency, we have worked hard to connect all Americans, promote innovation, protect consumers, and ensure national security. I have learned so much from my time in this position, particularly when I have heard directly from Americans on the issues that matter to them. I have been inspired by the passion, engagement and commitment I have seen from colleagues, advocates, and industry. Over the next few weeks, I look forward to working with the Chairman and my fellow Commissioners, and all FCC staff, to further the mission of the agency.”

Rumors of Starks' resignation surfaced in December, when it was reported he was under pressure by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to remain at the agency as long as possible to delay the implementation of a Republican majority and agenda.

President Trump has nominated Olivia Trusty to serve on the Federal Communications Commission but she must be confirmed by U.S. Senate before the Republicans have a a 3-2 majority. Currently the FCC is deadlocked at 2 to 2.

By law no more than three commissioners can be from one party and four commissioners are needed to vote on an action.

In response to the news FCC chair Brendan Carr said "I want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to my friend and colleague Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. He has had a tremendous run in public service. From senior leadership roles at the Department of Justice and in the Commission’s own Enforcement Bureau to serving as the Senior Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission, the American people have benefited greatly from Commissioner Starks’ public service." “Commissioner Starks led many of the FCC’s national security initiatives," Carr added, "and I welcomed the chance to work closely with him on important matters, including promoting new innovations, protecting consumers, and bringing families across the digital divide. Commissioner Starks put in the work and leaves an impressive legacy of accomplishments in public service. I always learned a lot from him and benefited from the many events we held together."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I wish Geoffrey, his wife Lauren, and their children all the best," Carr concluded. "And I look forward to continuing our friendship after his public service ends.”

In response to the news, FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez said in a separate statement that "I want to thank Commissioner Starks for his dedicated service to our country and his invaluable contributions to the FCC. His expertise on national security issues and his deep understanding of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau have been instrumental in advancing the agency’s mission. Throughout his remarkable career in public service, Commissioner Starks has demonstrated unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and strengthening our communications networks. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors and look forward to our continued friendship.”