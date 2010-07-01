FCC chairman names Josh Gottheimer as senior counselor
Josh Gottheimer has been appointed senior counselor to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.
Gottheimer will provide strategic advice on policy and legal matters. He will have oversight over the legislative, communications, intergovernmental affairs and public liaison functions of the agency. He also will focus on issues related to the commission’s National Broadband Plan.
Gottheimer currently serves as the executive VP, worldwide at Burson-Marsteller, a global communications firm.
