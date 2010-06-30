FCC Chairman Genachowski Appoints Chief Technologist

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski today announced that Douglas C. Sicker is the agency’s new chief technologist. Dr. Sicker will work in the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis and will advise the agency on technological issues.



“I am delighted that Dr. Sicker is returning to provide the FCC with his broad and deep knowledge about the communications networks and technologies of today and tomorrow,” Genachowski said. “His technical expertise will help the FCC pursue policies that spur investment, create jobs, promote innovation, and advance our nation’s global technology leadership.”



Dr. Sicker currently is associate professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado at Boulder, with a joint appointment in the Interdisciplinary Telecommunications Program. He recently served on the Omnibus Broadband Initiative working on matters related to research and development.



He was previously director of Global Architecture at Level 3 Communications, and before that, chief of the FCC’s Network Technology Division. He is a senior member of the IEEE, as well as a member of the ACM and the Internet Society.



He has chaired and served on the program committees of numerous technical conferences including IEEE, DySPAN, ISART and TPRC.



After leaving the FCC, he was the chair of the Network Reliability and Interoperability Council steering committee, an FCC federal advisory group that focuses on network reliability. Dr. Sicker also served on the Technical Advisory Council of the FCC. His research interests include network and wireless systems, network security, and telecommunications policy. Dr. Sicker has research funded through the NSF, DARPA, the Internet Society and the Federal Aviation Administration. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.