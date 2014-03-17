FCC Chairman, Commissioners to Address NAB Show

Tom Wheeler

LAS VEGAS—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler and fellow Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Michael O’Rielly and Ajit Pai will speak at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Wheeler will provide the FCC Keynote Tuesday, April 8, from 9-10 a.m. offering insight into his views on broadcasting and his expectations on the regulatory front. Wheeler, who became the 31st chairman of the FCC last November, has been involved with new telecommunications networks and services as a policy expert, an advocate and a businessman for three decades. He also started or helped start multiple companies offering cable, wireless and video communications services. Wheeler is the only person who is represented in both the Cable Television Hall of Fame and The Wireless Hall of Fame.

Later in the day, Commissioners Clyburn, O’Rielly and Pai will be featured in the session “Inside the Beltway Style,” 2:30 p.m. During the session, NAB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ornelas will lead a discussion on regulatory issues facing broadcasters, including the spectrum incentive auction, ownership regulation, radio revitalization and retransmission consent. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has also been invited to speak on the panel.

Richard E. Wiley, chairman of Wiley Rein LLP and a former FCC chairman, will receive the 2014 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The award will be presented during the Broadcasters Foundation of America Breakfast, April 9 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas during the NAB Show.

Dick Wiley

Wiley heads an 80-attorney communications practice. As chairman of the FCC from 1974 to 1977, he fostered increased competition and lessened regulation in the communications field. He played a role in the development of HDTV in the U.S., serving as Chairman of the FCC’s Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service, 1987-1995.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award honors an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. It salutes its namesake Lowry Mays and is underwritten by the Clear Channel Foundation and Wiley Rein, LLP.

Roy Sekoff, founding editor of The Huffington Post and president and co-creator of HuffPost Live, will keynote the NAB Show Disruptive Media Conference on Wednesday, April 9.

Sekoff’s keynote will address how the rise of online video and viewers’ growing desire to engage with content is significantly impacting programming, distribution and advertising in media and entertainment. Sekoff oversees all aspects of development, production and programming of HuffPost Live. The network live-streams eight hours of original live programming, five days a week, available online, on mobile devices and on-demand.

The Disruptive Media Conference, produced in partnership with Digital Media, takes place April 9-10.