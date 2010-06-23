FCC Broadcast Engineering Forum Agenda
WASHINGTON: Friday’s Broadcast Engineering Forum at the FCC begins with four invitation-only workshops followed by a public review of the resulting determinations. Those reviews begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time with a series of panel discussions accessible live online at http://reboot.fcc.gov/live. A Q&A session will be opened after the panel discussions. Questions can be emailed to broadbandoutreach@fcc.gov, and via Twitter using the hashtag, #brdcstforum.
3 p.m.: Welcome and Overview of the Working Sessions,Julius Knapp, chief of the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology
3:15 p.m.: Cellularization of Broadcast Architecture
Jay Adrick, Harris Corp.
Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcasting
Rick Engelman, Sprint
Vern Fotheringham, CTB Networks
Jim Krammen, Motorola
Bob Seidel, CBS
Dennis Wallace, Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace
Merrill Weiss, Merrill Weiss Group
3:45 p.m.: Methodologies for Repacking the TV Band
Lynn Claudy, NAB
Bruce Franca, MSTV
Mel Frerking, AT&T
Ira Goldstone, Univision
John McCoskey, PBS
Bill Meintel, Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace
Jim Ocon, Gray Television Group
Dr. Byron St. Clair, National Translator Association
John Viall, LIN Broadcasting
4:15 p.m.: Improvements in VHF Reception
William Belt, Consumer Electronics Association
Greg Best, Greg Best Consulting
Charles Cooper, duTreil, Lundin and Rackley
Kerry Cozad, Dielectric Communications
Ross Heide, Cohen, Dippel and Everist
Jeff Johnson, Gannett Broadcasting Group
John Ross, Antennas Direct
Victor Tawil, MSTV
Kelly Williams, NAB
4:45 p.m.: Advancements in Compression Technology
Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital
David Converse, ABC
Greg Coppa, CBS
Sterling Davis, Cox
Matthew Goldman, Tandberg Television / Ericsson
Brett Jenkins, ION
Glenn Reitmeier, NBC Universal
Mark Richer, ATSC
Andrew Setos, Fox Broadcasting
Peter Sockett, Capitol Broadcasting
5:15 p.m.: Discussion and Public Comment
6 p.m.: Adjournment
