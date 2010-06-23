FCC Broadcast Engineering Forum Agenda

WASHINGTON: Friday’s Broadcast Engineering Forum at the FCC begins with four invitation-only workshops followed by a public review of the resulting determinations. Those reviews begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time with a series of panel discussions accessible live online at http://reboot.fcc.gov/live. A Q&A session will be opened after the panel discussions. Questions can be emailed to broadbandoutreach@fcc.gov, and via Twitter using the hashtag, #brdcstforum.



3 p.m.: Welcome and Overview of the Working Sessions,Julius Knapp, chief of the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology



3:15 p.m.: Cellularization of Broadcast Architecture

Jay Adrick, Harris Corp.

Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcasting

Rick Engelman, Sprint

Vern Fotheringham, CTB Networks

Jim Krammen, Motorola

Bob Seidel, CBS

Dennis Wallace, Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace

Merrill Weiss, Merrill Weiss Group



3:45 p.m.: Methodologies for Repacking the TV Band

Lynn Claudy, NAB

Bruce Franca, MSTV

Mel Frerking, AT&T

Ira Goldstone, Univision

John McCoskey, PBS

Bill Meintel, Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace

Jim Ocon, Gray Television Group

Dr. Byron St. Clair, National Translator Association

John Viall, LIN Broadcasting



4:15 p.m.: Improvements in VHF Reception

William Belt, Consumer Electronics Association

Greg Best, Greg Best Consulting

Charles Cooper, duTreil, Lundin and Rackley

Kerry Cozad, Dielectric Communications

Ross Heide, Cohen, Dippel and Everist

Jeff Johnson, Gannett Broadcasting Group

John Ross, Antennas Direct

Victor Tawil, MSTV

Kelly Williams, NAB



4:45 p.m.: Advancements in Compression Technology

Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital

David Converse, ABC

Greg Coppa, CBS

Sterling Davis, Cox

Matthew Goldman, Tandberg Television / Ericsson

Brett Jenkins, ION

Glenn Reitmeier, NBC Universal

Mark Richer, ATSC

Andrew Setos, Fox Broadcasting

Peter Sockett, Capitol Broadcasting



5:15 p.m.: Discussion and Public Comment



6 p.m.: Adjournment