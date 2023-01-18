FCC Announces Two Media Bureau Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced two appointments to the Media Bureau’s leadership staff.

Lori Maarbjerg joins the Front Office as deputy bureau chief, and Evan Morris assumes his new role as associate bureau chief.

“The Media Bureau is fortunate that Lori and Evan will be part of the Front Office leadership,” said Media Bureau chief Holly Saurer. “Their expertise, dedication to public service, and unfailingly good judgment will be vital to the Bureau.”

Lori Maarbjerg brings extensive media experience to her position as deputy bureau chief. Lori is currently the chief of staff in the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA), where she serves as the primary liaison with Capitol Hill offices on media issues, as well as other Congressional-related matters. Prior to her current position, Lori was a senior attorney advisor in OLA, where she joined the Commission in 2002. Lori has also served as an FCC detailee to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, U.S. House of Representatives.

Before joining the Commission, Lori was a former Legislative counsel and assistant general counsel for the National Association of Broadcasters. She holds a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a law degree from the California Western School of Law in San Diego, CA.

Evan Morris has served as a legal advisor to the Media Bureau Chief since 2019. He joined the Commission in 2013 as an attorney advisor in the Media Bureau’s Video Division.

Prior to public service, Evan worked in Government Affairs at Harris Corporation (now L3Harris), primarily advocating for the Broadcast Division (now GatesAir), and in Legislative Affairs for Cablevision Systems Corporation (now Altice U.S.A). He received dual bachelor’s degrees, summa cum laude, from Syracuse University with a degree in political science from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and one in television, radio and film from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He holds a law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.